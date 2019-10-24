Battle Armor: Gamecocks go with garnet lids on Rocky Top
The South Carolina football team will wear its garnet helmets, white jerseys and white pants this Saturday at Tennessee.
The Gamecocks last wore that uniform combination in 2017 at Georgia, a 24-10 loss. Prior to that, Carolina wore the combo that same season in a 31-13 victory over Missouri.
South Carolina and Tennessee are set for a 4 p.m. kickoff in Neyland Stadium Saturday on the SEC Network.
Battle Armor 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ccFL8Zq7Nb— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) October 24, 2019