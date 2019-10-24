The South Carolina football team will wear its garnet helmets, white jerseys and white pants this Saturday at Tennessee.

The Gamecocks last wore that uniform combination in 2017 at Georgia, a 24-10 loss. Prior to that, Carolina wore the combo that same season in a 31-13 victory over Missouri.

South Carolina and Tennessee are set for a 4 p.m. kickoff in Neyland Stadium Saturday on the SEC Network.