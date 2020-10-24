GamecockCentral - Bayou blowout: Gamecocks falter against LSU

South Carolina dropped Saturday's game 52-24, the most points allowed in a conference game under Muschamp and largest margin of defeat in a conference game since losing by 32 to Georgia in 2015.

Since Will Muschamp took over in 2016, South Carolina had never allowed a SEC team to score over 50 points.

After developing a reputation as a defense that gave up too many big plays, the Gamecocks defense didn't do anything to debunk the myth Saturday.

LSU put up 52 points, including 31 in the first half, as the Gamecocks found themselves down 21 at the break before ultimately losing by 28.

The Gamecocks fell behind early, going down 17-7 and shot themselves in the foot too much to come back in the game.

They'd give up a kickoff return for a touchdown, miss three field goals and stagnate offensively to the point it was tough to mount any sort of comeback.

Against a LSU defense that proved to be porous the first three games of the season South Carolina mustered a season-low 17 points with Collin Hill and the offensive line struggling.

Hill didn't have his best day, throwing for 234 yards and averaging 10.6 yards per attempt. His biggest miscue came in the first half when he threw a pick-six, his second of the season.

He was also sacked five times as the South Carolina offense struggled to capitalize on opportunities.

LSU's offense, starting a true freshman quarterback for the first time this season, was able to put up half a hundred points and rattle off 7.3 yards per play with the Gamecock defense not able to stop much of anything.