Beamer addresses why trio of offensive players weren't available

South Carolina was without three of its key contributors offensively Saturday, including two starters, against Vanderbilt and after a dramatic 21-20 win over Vanderbilt Shane Beamer gave a glimpse into why.

Juju McDowell missed Saturday's game with what Beamer called an accountability, team issue and will be back next week. Beamer said he loves McDowell and even talked with him as early Saturday morning.

Jalen Brooks was attending to a personal matter and the coaching staff allowed him to take care of that and miss the game and they hope he rejoins the team soon. Beamer did not specify what Brooks's personal issue was.

Wonnum was dealing with a back issue that flared up later in the week and was not able to go against Vanderbilt. He practiced some this week but wasn't able to go against the Commodores.

Entering Saturday, McDowell was second on the team with 187 rushing yards and averaging 4.6 yards per carry as a freshman while Brooks sat at third in receiving with 181 yards and a score.

Wonnum was the starting right tackle for the first six games of the season.

In their steads were ZaQuandre White, who ended with 65 yards on 12 carries (5.4 yards per attempt) and Xavier Legette, who had four catched for 31 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown to tie the game with seconds left Saturday night.

Tyshawn Wannamaker started at right tackle, his first career start.

The Gamecocks have a scheduled Sunday practice before Monday's off day then practices Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday then a Friday walk-through.

South Carolina will travel to Texas A&M next week for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.