To do that, Beamer had to rely heavily on the current assistants continuing to recruit and hold this class together.

The Gamecocks hired Shane Beamer less than two weeks before the early signing period started and there wasn’t a staff in place as they inked eight signees Wednesday.

When South Carolina signed its eight-man recruiting class Wednesday, they did it in one of the more unusual scenarios without a full staff in place.

“As far as the coaches who are still there, I’m in contact with those guys talking to them very regularly,” Beamer said. “They’re doing a great job of maintaining, keeping this class together and continuing to recruit for South Carolina not knowing what their future holds. I have so much respect for those guys and what they’re about.”

Now, with conference championship week and regular seasons ending, comes an incredibly pivotal stretch for Beamer in putting together his staff.

Beamer said Wednesday all of his top options are still available for each coach and some are even continuing in conference championship games and finishing out regular seasons this week.

The Gamecocks’ new head coach has already met with every assistant on the team current about their potential spots on staff with hiring still up in the air.

“I talked to them the very first day when they got to Columbia and the majority of the conversations are, ‘I’m not closing the door on anything. I’m going to take my time with the staff. I’m going to focus on recruiting and the signing day over the next week and a half and take my time to make sure we get the right 10 guys in place,”’ Beamer said.

Some of those hires and decisions could be made public this week with seasons ending, and a staff might not be fully set until Beamer has his coordinators in place.

“A lot of that is going to depend on coordinator hires and potential guys coordinators want to bring with them. I’ve told them I may be talking to other guys at your position. Not necessarily I’m going to offer them the job but seeing how this plays out. It’s part of the business. These guys get it. It’s a balancing act,” Beamer said.

“I’m confident I’m trying to handle it the best way I can. There’s no easy way. There’s no right way. I’m just trying to be real and genuine and keep them abreast and communicate as things go.”