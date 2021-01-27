Every position at South Carolina has a coach now, giving Beamer the option to move around during practice and help at a few different spots.

An assistant now conditioned to think like a head coach remembers looking at the Sooners’ head coach Lincoln Riley during practice coaching quarterbacks and thinking, “What am I going to do in that first practice and where am I going to go?”

Shane Beamer remembered hitting the practice field at Oklahoma, fresh off taking the South Carolina job, and looking around.

“Certainly I want to bounce around. I go back to hiring good coaches. I’m not going to interrupt drills or micromanage. I want to be around and support the whole team,” Beamer said. “I’m certainly not going to be one of those guys on a golf cart, I’m certainly not going to be one of the guys standing on the tower for two hours. I’m high energy, I’m active and I’ll probably be bouncing around everywhere.”

Beamer won’t have a specific group he needs to coach, a deviation from the last two staffs where Steve Spurrier coached quarterbacks and Will Muschamp coached defensive backs.

The Gamecock head coach has experience coaching a few different positions—most recently tight ends and H-backs at Oklahoma—but coached tight ends and special teams at Georgia, running backs at Virginia Tech and defensive backs and special teams at South Carolina.

While he won’t be watching from afar posted up in a golf cart, Beamer has more of an ability to move around and watch different parts of practice and lend his thoughts when the situation presents itself.

“I’m very fortunate in my career I’ve coached a lot of different positions,” Beamer said.

The next step will be figuring out how involved Beamer will be in building an offensive game plan and play calling duties on Saturdays this fall.

He said Wednesday that’s something “we’ll continue to work through,” but he wants to let his coordinators handle the play calls for their phase of the game.

“You hire great coaches and let them go coach; whether that’s Pete Lembo with special teams, Clayton White with defense or Marcus Satterfield for the offense,” Beamer said.

“On Saturdays I’m not going to be a guy that’s micromanaging and making calls. There are things we’ll talk about during the game or in between series but Marcus has to know he and Greg and our offensive staff will put together the plan during the week.”

What Beamer did say is he’ll have a hand in building game plans and giving his input during the week, when “many play calls or decisions” are made.

“So many play calls or decisions made on Saturday are decided during long days and nights Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday leading up to Saturday. Obviously as the head coach I’m going to be heavily involved,” he said.

“Not that I’m the most knowledgeable guy in the world, but I like to think I can have a little bit of input from a schematic standpoint when it comes to the offense, defense and special teams.”