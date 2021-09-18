Beamer, Doty evaluate QB's first game action

Because of a hand injury to Zeb Noland one drive into the game, the quarterback who was still limited some in practice this week was forced to play the bulk of South Carolina’s 63 snaps Saturday night in his first game action since December 2020.

Shane Beamer maintains Luke Doty would have likely played regardless of what happened Saturday night, but having to thrust him into the game one offensive series in was probably not in the playbook.

“Going into it, we started Zeb. Luke practiced all week but really Thursday was the first day he got in there and did true 11-on-11. Before that it was individual drills and 7-on-7. It was limited stuff. Thursday he was pretty much full-go and Zeb played pretty well the last two weeks so we started Zeb. We had no reservations about putting Luke in the game and probably would have played even if Zeb didn’t get hurt," Shane Beamer said.

"We didn’t really have to change much, maybe a little more willing to call some quarterback runs or read options or things like that, but we didn’t really have to wholesale change our play. I really thought we had a good plan going into the game. I thought we did a decent job executing. We have to be a whole lot better in the red zone.”

Doty first got the inkling he'd go in with Noland coming off the field holding his hand with what was a "significant cut" on it, and the very next drive it was him out there.

Behind an offensive line struggling with Georgia’s front seven Doty struggled early with limited time to sit back and throw and Georgia clogging a lot of running lanes.

Doty would come along late some, hitting Josh Vann for a 36-yard touchdown pass—the first offensive touchdown scored against Georgia’s defense this season—and leading another drive inside Georgia’s 10 yard line before a penalty derailed things.

The sophomore finished 13-for-26 for 153 yards, an average of 5.9 yards per attempt, with a touchdown and one interception, which came on a tipped screen pass intended for Kevin Harris.

He’d end with a NFL passer rating of 65.1 in his return to action but showed his teammates, specifically Josh Vann, he's a "baller," and "whenever he gets a chance to go in there he’s ready."

“It was nice to have Luke back out there. It sucks it happens with the injury Zeb took. It was good Luke was back out there, running around," Vann said. "You look at it and can tell he’s trying to find his rhythm again being out for a good minute. Other than that, it’s good to connect with Luke and we just have to build from there.”

Saturday served as Doty’s first real game action in 288 days after the start to his season was derailed in August when getting stepped on resulted in a foot sprain.

He’d miss the first two games of the season dealing with the injury and was still limited some in practice this week up until Thursday.

When Doty was thrust into action, it didn’t change much about what South Carolina wanted to do offensively outside of a few more quarterback runs.

Doty was sacked three times—including once for a safety—officially rushing six times total for 15 yards, including a seven-yard scamper for his longest run of the day.

South Carolina offensively put up 13 points, the lowest point total of the season and struggled to put up yardage while the game was close.

The Gamecocks (2-1, 0-1 SEC) had 176 yards through the first three quarters, averaging just 3.8 yards per play and 1.8 yards per rush compared to Georgia’s 8.1 yards per play and 6.3 per rush.

"They’re fast and physical up front. They were able to catch some creases here and there to throw our timing off. Hats off to them. They have a great defense and a great team, but I believe in our guys," Doty said. "I’m behind them and know they have my back no matter what.”Soreness is a big factor for Doty’s availability moving forward, and things seem to be as expected there at least immediately after the game.

With the prognosis for Noland unclear for next weekend’s game against Kentucky (7 p.m.) Doty might be in line for more playing time again as he gets further to healthy.

“We’re going to move forward. We’re going to keep a positive attitude about everything and move forward," Doty said. "We have a hell of a team, a hell of a defense, a hell of an offense, special teams. We all believe in each other. We’re going to keep pushing forward.”