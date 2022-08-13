Beamer Family Foundation Forms Partnership With Local Elementary Schools

The University of South Carolina announced a partnership between the Beamer Foundation and several local elementary schools on Saturday.





According to the press release:

Administrators at Joseph Keels Elementary School have reached out to the University of South Carolina’s Football Player Development department for mentorship and community support. Understanding and believing in the need, Head Football Coach Shane Beamer and his wife, Emily, are excited to be a resource for the cluster of four Title 1 schools. The goal is to help make an impact in academia, around the theme – YOU CAN.

“Children and helping the local community is why we launched The Beamer Family Foundation,” said head coach Shane Beamer. “The ‘You Can’ initiative embodies a common approach in all areas for our football program and our family, and we are excited and honored to now share it with the Richland School District.”

The primary school of focus is Joseph Keels Elementary School (Ms. Alvera Butler, Principal). The other schools of focus are Jackson Creek Elementary (Dr. Sabina Mosso-Taylor, Principal), L.W. Conder Elementary (Mrs. Paula China, Principal), and Forest Lake Elementary (Mr. Benjamin Jackson, Principal).

BACK TO SCHOOL PLAN – Sponsored by The Beamer Family Foundation

ALL FOUR SCHOOLS RECEIVE:

100 Backpacks for homeless students (25 per school)

Gift Card for Resource Officers

Teacher Supply Tub

USC student volunteers throughout the year

PRIMARY SCHOOL OF SERVICE RECEIVES (in addition to above):

Teacher Back to School Luncheon

Back to School Video from South Carolina Football Players

USC Student Volunteers through African American Studies Dept. & Athletics Dept.

The school ‘News Show’ will receive support from Industry Anchors and Reporters

130 tickets to the South Carolina – South Carolina State Football Game

Book Drive

Innovative Arts Education Initiative

Other support as needed

Media members are invited to attend the official partnership announcement, which will take place on Tuesday, August 16, at 2 pm at the Jerri and Steve Spurrier indoor practice facility.

The Beamer Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports education, law enforcement, and other great causes, with emphasis in the greater Columbia area. Shane Beamer is the Head Football Coach for the University of South Carolina Football program. He and His wife Emily have three children. With the help of the Gamecock family; specifically, USC players, football coaches, football support staff, boosters, other USC teams, African American Studies Department, fans and Columbia Community Stakeholders, the Beamer Foundation strive to help the area thrive.