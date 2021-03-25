South Carolina is installing three new schemes during spring practice and doing it at a slow enough pace to make sure players are absorbing the information.

This offseason? The Gamecocks are trying to do all three.

“We’re on the right track. It’s a new staff and new schemes on offense, defense and special teams,” Beamer said Thursday. “There’s going to be a learning curve and growing pains. I really think, after getting three practices in, utilizing next week as more meets, walk-throughs and lifts gives us a chance as an offense, defense and special teams staffs to figure out what we want to emphasize here as we go into the rest of spring practice will be good.”

The Gamecocks are three practices into spring football trying to install Marcus Satterfield’s offensive, Clayton White’s defense and Pete Lembo’s special team schemes.

What’s helped give the Gamecocks a faster start this year is some offseason walk-throughs before spring practice starts.

“Having what the NCAA allows by being able to meet with our guys and have walk-throughs before spring practice starts is beneficial,” Beamer said. “The first time we go out there on the field was the first time we had a ball but it wasn’t the first time we ran plays on air as a full group. That helps guys be further along scheme-wise.”

So far so good for Beamer, he said, but the Gamecocks are trying to clean up some to-be-expected mental errors that come with the start of spring ball.

“Every day we keep track of mental errors and pre-snap penalties. Right now those numbers are what you’d expect from the first three spring practices. We have to continue to make sure we’re not doing too much, which we’re not right now, and giving our guys a chance to go out there and play and not have to think,” Beamer said. “We’re on track and it’s very similar to everywhere else I’ve been through three spring practices.”

The Gamecocks have tweaked the schedule a little heading into next week to help players a little bit from an installation standpoint.

There were two practices scheduled for next week (Monday and Thursday) but those were moved and next week will focus more on walk-throughs and installation meetings to give players and coaches a chance to teach and learn information and players to continue to get healthy.

Beamer also didn’t rule out focusing more on development at different points in the spring.

“We’re not trying to overload these guys with scheme right now. We’re not trying to beat Eastern Illinois this week with the way we game plan. Let’s get in there and develop guys on the football team physically and instill the mentality and physicality we want to practice with,” Beamer said. “Let’s figure out what our guys do well and get better from a fundamental standpoint. If that means cut back on what we’re doing scheme-wise, we will.”