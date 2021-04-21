The Gamecocks are less than 24 hours away from coming to a decision about what their spring game will look like this weekend.

With thunderstorms expected in the area all day Saturday, Shane Beamer said on his call-in show Wednesday they’re still working through a few different scenarios with the hope of having a decision soon.

“We’re set for 2 o’clock on Saturday. I talked with coach (Ray) Tanner the whole way over here tonight. I met with Chance Miller this afternoon and George Wynn with our football operations,” Beamer said. “Everyone’s working together. We hope to make some sort of announcement tomorrow afternoon in regards to the schedule this weekend. We have a couple different options in regards to the weather.”

As things stand currently the Gamecocks would have their spring game at 2 p.m. on the SEC Network Plus with baseball’s third game against Arkansas scheduled for 4 p.m. the same day.

Beamer didn’t get into what those options look like, but said they have a few things they’re working through while still understanding baseball is in town this weekend as well

“We want to be able to get it in and be respectful of baseball and everything they have going on because they have a big time series coming up this weekend. We’ll have a better idea tomorrow as for any potential changes to the schedule.”

South Carolina released a statement earlier in the day saying “any dates or time changes in scheduled athletics events will be announced by Thursday afternoon.”