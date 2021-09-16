Beamer gives encouraging Doty update

Luke Doty is getting closer and closer to playing this weekend against Georgia.

Shane Beamer said on his weekly call-in show Doty has practiced all week and is making good progress with the intent on him being available Saturday night against the No. 2 Bulldogs.

Beamer said Doty is not sore today coming off Thursday’s practice and hasn’t been sore through three practices this week.

He said Luke is “as close to 100 percent as he’s been” since he suffered an injury and they expect him to be available to play if the coaches want him to play.

Doty took snaps with the 11-on-11 Thursday, Beamer said.

Beamer also said Zeb Noland has improved the last two weeks and the Gamecocks need him to play well Saturday as well.

Kevin Harris and the rest of the team is “great,” and the Gamecocks are “as good as it can be” from an injury standpoint heading into Athens.

Kick in Athens is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN.