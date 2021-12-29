Beamer gives latest on Gamecocks' COVID status

"We did have a couple of positives, which is unfortunate, but nothing that's going to keep us from playing in the game. It's just a tough deal." Beamer said, in part, during Wednesday's media day, as the rest of his quote was inaudible over the Zoom connection.

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer confirmed Wednesday morning that the Gamecocks had some new positive COVID tests during Tuesday's final round of testing but that it's not expected to have any impact on the Gamecocks' ability to play in Thursday morning's Duke's Mayo Bowl against North Carolina.

Beamer went on to say that the players who tested positive were doing fine and were actually all in great health with no symptoms.

"We had a few positives; zero symptoms from anyone," Beamer said. "I'm just a head football coach here at South Carolina, so I'm sure no one really cares what I think, but it's a disappointing deal because one of the positives was a senior walk-on that's getting ready to play in his last football game ever as a South Carolina Gamecock, feels completely great, has zero symptoms, not a cough, not congestion, not a runny nose, nothing, and his college career ends with a phone call telling him that he just tested positive for COVID and he's got to drive home yesterday afternoon.

"And every single one of the positives we had yesterday, zero symptoms at all, felt great, had great weeks of practice and all that as well, so certainly something we're working through, definitely had some, but nothing that's going to affect our ability to play in the game. Obviously, we're 24 hours out right now and next man up."

Beamer also confirmed that South Carolina assistants Justin Stepp and Torrian Gray will be with the team today and will coach in the game Thursday after both missed practice on Monday for undisclosed reasons.

"Justin and Torrian will be at practice today," Beamer said. "They'll be at our walkthrough today. You're right, they weren't there the other day. Justin was at breakfast this morning and ran the receiver meeting and Torrian will be at the walkthrough here a little bit later."

Asked if there are any other coaches who will miss the game, Beamer was noncommital.

The Gamecocks and Tar Heels are set for an 11:30 a.m. kickoff Thursday at Bank of America Stadium on ESPN.

