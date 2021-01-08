GamecockCentral - Beamer has his strength coach

South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer is expected to hire Marshall strength and conditioning coach Luke Day to run the Gamecocks' strength program, Gamecock Central has learned.

Gamecock Central reported earlier Friday night on The Insiders Forum that Day was the most likely candidate.

Day is from the coaching tree of Georgia strength coach Scott Sinclair who Day followed at Marshall where he's had two separate stints.

Day spent 2020 as Marshall's strength and conditioning coach under Doc Holliday, who was let go after this season.

Day spent the 2019 season at Colorado, sandwiched by an earlier stay at Marshall when he served the Thundering Herd for three seasons after one year as an assistant on the Cincinnati Bengals' strength and conditioning staff.

The Miami, Ohio native graduated from Hamilton High School in 2006 and went to Morehead State, where he played defensive line for two years.