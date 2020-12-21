While he has reiterated he wants to take his time with the staff, he mentioned in an interview with Teddy Heffner on Fox Radio 1400 he might have a few staff positions coming down the pipeline.

With Shane Beamer now full-time in Columbia, the Gamecocks’ new head coach is shifting things into overdrive trying to finalize his staff and get things in place moving forward.

“I hope soon. I’m trying to get as many pieces of the puzzle in place before we do too much. There are still conversations I want to have with people here in the building at Carolina and some people on the outside that I’m interested in hiring that coached in games this past weekend or have bowl games coming up,” Beamer said. “I’m trying to be respectful of their situations.”

Beamer, who took over Dec. 6, hasn’t made an official hire yet and is in the process now of talking with potential hires with a lot of his main targets still on the board.

Some hires could be made public this week but some could be coming after South Carolina’s bowl game Saturday.

“I had an A, B and C at each position. Everyone I talked to coach Tanner, Chance Miller and president (Bob) Caslen about I feel like all those guys are still very, very much in play,” Beamer told Heffner. “I couldn’t be more pleased with how everything’s going from a staff standpoint.”

Beamer mentioned in his interview whoever he hires for offensive and defensive coordinator will have a say in what their staffs look like, but did say there are also members of the current staff he would like to retain or at least talk to before they start looking at other jobs.

“I do, but there are some really good coaches in this football facility I don’t want to let walk out the door while I’m finalizing opportunities for potential coordinators. Any potential coordinator I’ve had a conversation with we’ve talked about the existing staff and my thoughts on guys going forward,” Beamer said.

“Yes, when you’re the offensive or defensive coordinator you want a say in your staff but to me there are some really good coaches in this building we would certainly like having on our staff going forward regardless.”

Beamer finished up his obligations with Oklahoma Saturday in the Big 12 title game and is in Columbia now full-time.

He’s now meeting with players and focused on putting his staff together and getting those things finalized.

“All 10 guys have to fit,” Beamer said. “That’s what I’m trying to do. I know everyone wants it announced but I’m excited about what’s coming together and where we are with things.”