Beamer, Kennard and Emmanwori Earn USA TODAY Postseason Accolades

COLUMBIA, S.C. (December 5, 2024) – University of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer has been selected as the Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year, while Edge rusher Kyle Kennard and safety Nick Emmanwori earned spots on the All-SEC team, as voted on by the 16 beat writers who cover the conference for USA TODAY, it was announced today.

Beamer led the Gamecocks to a 9-3 overall mark and a 5-3 record in conference play to earn Coach of the Year honors. A team that was pegged to finish near the bottom of the conference standings after winning just five games a season ago, the Gamecocks rallied to win their final six games of the season and climb to a No. 14 ranking in the CFP poll. The Gamecocks knocked off a school-record four ranked opponents while winning nine games for the first time since 2017.

Kennard, a 6-5, 254-pound senior from Atlanta, Ga., posted 15.5 tackles for loss including 11.5 sacks during the 2024 season. Both marks led the conference. He was also credited with 10 quarterback hurries and forced three fumbles. Kennard is a finalist for both the Lombardi and Nagurski Awards.

Emmanwori, a 6-3, 227-pound junior from Irmo, S.C., led the Gamecocks with 83 tackles, 10th in the SEC this season, including 3.0 tackles for loss. He logged an SEC-leading four interceptions, returning two for touchdowns. Emmanwori was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award and a quarterfinalist for the Lott IMPACCT Award.

Beamer, Kennard, Emmanwori and the No. 13 (AP)/12 (Coaches) Gamecocks await their bowl destination, which will be announced on Sunday.