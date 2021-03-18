GamecockCentral - Beamer: MarShawn Lloyd has been 'fantastic' this offseason

Could South Carolina fans see the debut of redshirt freshman and former five-star running back MarShawn Lloyd at the spring game next month?

Lloyd is expected to be limited when the Gamecocks start spring practice on Saturday as he continues to progress in his return from a torn ACL he suffered during a preseason practice last August.

But head coach Shane Beamer did not completely rule out a spring game debut when meeting with the media on Thursday afternoon.

"I think we are so far away from the spring game, it would be hard to say 'Yay' or 'Nay' on him right now with something that's more than a month away, but I can tell you this, he's been fantastic, this offseason," Beamer said.

Lloyd joined the Gamecocks last January as one of their top running back recruits ever, signing with the program as the No. 4 running back in the 2020 class. Lloyd quickly impressed that staff and his teammates with no only his on-field ability but also his leadership and work ethic off the field.

Those qualities have already been immediately evident to Beamer who took over the program in December.

"I was just telling him a couple of days ago how impressed I am with him," Beamer said. "We track everything here, as every program does, but just giving our guys a score every week of taking care of their business, not just in this building but outside this building, and he's right up there at the very top of our team as far as accountability goes and being everywhere that he's supposed to be, when he's supposed to be there, whether it be meetings, walkthroughs, class, treatment, nutrition, he's doing everything right, right now."

Regardless of how much he ends up being able to participate this spring, Lloyd is tracking towards a full return to action this fall. He's already been running as part of his progression and recently posted a video of him doing a sled push on Instagram.

"He is certainly on track and is doing all of our stuff that we've been doing as a team at night in a limited capacity and I'm excited to watch him continue to progress."

As does Gamecock Nation.