Beamer, Muse, Joyner & Johnson talk South Carolina vs Clemson
Watch the highlights of what Shane Beamer, Nick Muse, DK Joyner and Brad Johnson had to say in Tuesday's media availability ahead of South Carolina's week 14 match-up against the Clemson Tigers in the Palmetto Bowl.
