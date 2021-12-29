Beamer named finalist first-year coach of the year

The day before the Gamecocks bowl game, the first of potentially a few postseason recognitions for Shane Beamer rolled in.

The Gamecocks' head coach is one of three finalists for the Steve Spurrier First-Year coach of the year award given annually by the the Football Writers Association of America.

Beamer is one of three finalists, joined by Tennessee's Josh Heupel and UCF's Gus Malzahn.

The Gamecocks improved from a 2-8 record last year to a 6-6 record this season under Beamer after two years where the Gamecocks went a combined 6-16.

South Carolina clinched its first bowl berth since 2018 and are looking to win its first bowl game since 2017.

The Gamecocks kick off against North Carolina at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN tomorrow.