Beamer names seven football staff members
Seven of Shane Beamer's ten on-field assistant coaching positions are filled and were announced by the university on Sunday.
"I am excited about the quality of coaches that this staff has," Shane Beamer said in the university's release. "I am looking for coaches who teach and connect with our players, who have boundless energy to recruit young men to our outstanding University and program, and who do it the right way. One of the first things I did when I was hired was visit with the coaching staff already in place from the 2020 season. After much thought and many conversations with the players on our team, I knew that Coach Bobo, Coach Kitchings, Coach Peterson and Coach Rocker would be excellent additions to this new staff and needed to stay here in Columbia. All four have had great coaching careers and have a knowledge of what it takes to compete in the Southeastern Conference. I would also like to thank Coach Bobo for taking the reigns as the interim head coach late this season. He did an outstanding job leading the team on and off the field."
Four of the coaches that will be on Beamer's inaugural staff in Columbia will be retentions, beginning with Mike Bobo, who is expected to coach quarterbacks and serve as offensive coordinator.
Joining Bobo on the offensive side of the ball in remaining at South Carolina is Des Kitchings, who coached running backs during the 2020 season.
On defense, Mike Peterson and Tracy Rocker will also be a part of Beamer's first staff. Beamer also noted that Connor Shaw will remain with the program in an off-field role.
Pete Lembo, who comes to South Carolina from Memphis, will serve as associate head coach/special teams coordinator.
"Pete brings a tremendous amount of experience to our staff, has coached on many levels and has been a head coach," noted Coach Beamer. "His football IQ is outstanding, especially in special teams. He was a successful head coach and as a special teams coordinator, his units contributed greatly to the team's overall success."
Will Friend will be the program's offensive line coach.
"Will has had a history of developing excellent offensive linemen during his coaching career," noted Coach Beamer. "He knows what it takes to compete in the SEC and brings a drive and energy that we want on our staff."
Gamecock Central reported on Wednesday that long-time Hammond School football coach and former South Carolina quarterback Erik Kimrey is slated to join the staff as tight ends coach.
"Erik is a Gamecock," Beamer said in confirming Kimrey's hire on Sunday. "He is the kind of person and coach who I want on our staff. Not only does he have an astute offensive football mind, he connects well with his players and cares about their progress in every phase of their life. It's extremely important to have former players on this staff and around this football program. We're not done yet."
That leaves three additional on-field assistant coaching slots, plus strength and conditioning, left to fill for Beamer.
