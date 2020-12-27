Seven of Shane Beamer's ten on-field assistant coaching positions are filled and were announced by the university on Sunday.

"I am excited about the quality of coaches that this staff has," Shane Beamer said in the university's release. "I am looking for coaches who teach and connect with our players, who have boundless energy to recruit young men to our outstanding University and program, and who do it the right way. One of the first things I did when I was hired was visit with the coaching staff already in place from the 2020 season. After much thought and many conversations with the players on our team, I knew that Coach Bobo, Coach Kitchings, Coach Peterson and Coach Rocker would be excellent additions to this new staff and needed to stay here in Columbia. All four have had great coaching careers and have a knowledge of what it takes to compete in the Southeastern Conference. I would also like to thank Coach Bobo for taking the reigns as the interim head coach late this season. He did an outstanding job leading the team on and off the field."

Four of the coaches that will be on Beamer's inaugural staff in Columbia will be retentions, beginning with Mike Bobo, who is expected to coach quarterbacks and serve as offensive coordinator.

Joining Bobo on the offensive side of the ball in remaining at South Carolina is Des Kitchings, who coached running backs during the 2020 season.

On defense, Mike Peterson and Tracy Rocker will also be a part of Beamer's first staff. Beamer also noted that Connor Shaw will remain with the program in an off-field role.

