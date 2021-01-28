National signing day is Feb. 3, just six short days away, and while the Gamecocks still have a few spots left up for grabs Beamer likes where South Carolina stands in the 2021 class.

At this time next week, the majority of players in Shane Beamer’s first recruiting class will have sent in their national letters of intent.

“It’s really good. I like the way we’re finishing up. Obviously a lot of that are guys who transferred in and have joined us midyear,” Beamer said. “They’re part of this new group as well. There are a handful of guys we’re still pursuing that are seniors now that will be here in the fall. We’re constantly full speed ahead doing whatever we can with those younger guys.”

Also see: Instant analysis from South Carolina's big win over Georgia

Since taking over at South Carolina in early December, the Gamecocks have in large part focused on the transfer portal and finding players who have experience and could help out quicker than maybe a high school freshman could.

As of Wednesday, the Gamecocks have landed seven transfers: defensive tackle Keem Green, receiver Ahmarean Brown, linebacker Debo Williams, edge rusher Jordan Strachan, defensive back David Spaulding quarterback Jason Brown and another receiver in EJ Jenkins.

They’ve picked up two commitments who haven’t entered the transfer portal in junior college cornerback Isaiah Norris and high school linebacker Kolbe Fields.

In-state defensive tackle TJ Sanders is also expected to sign with the Gamecocks next week as well.

Also see: Early observations from the 2021 schedule release

“We have a fantastic product to sell academically and athletically,” Beamer said. “There are a lot of connections. I knew that when I put together the staff but couldn’t be more pleased with the way that’s coming to fruition these initial few weeks.”

Although the 2021 is the first and foremost priority with Beamer on the recruiting trail, he and the rest of the assembled staff have spent a bevy of available recruiting time building the 2022 and 2023 recruiting boards as well.

The response, Beamer said, has been very good so far.

“We’re on the phone with them as much as we’re allowed to be, which is nonstop right now and doing everything within the rules there,” Beamer said. “It’s constant communication and a lot of excitement. They certainly feel that.”

What’s been the best news for Beamer is the inroads they’ve been able to make with players outside of their typical recruiting footprint because of staff members’ previous relationships with players.

Also see: Thursday notes on the running back coach vacancy

“That’s one thing I’ve been excited about is the maybe the other areas and resources we’ve been able to tap into with guys Justin Stepp was recruiting at Arkansas who want to come play SEC football and maybe not from this particular region but have a great relationship with Justin at Arkansas when he was recruiting them,” Beamer said.

“There’s guys I was recruiting at Oklahoma who maybe aren’t in this region that have reached out and want to play in the SEC and have interest in us because of previous relationships. Recruiting is all about relationships.”