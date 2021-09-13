Beamer on run game: 'We have to get it fixed'

So, as South Carolina enters maybe its toughest test all season this week at No. 2 Georgia, adjusting the run game is one of the top priorities.

The Gamecocks, who entered the season with the rushing attack considered a strength of this offense, have struggled getting the necessary push blocking to be efficient rushing the ball.

Shane Beamer knows he can’t come into the postgame press conference after this week’s game at Georgia and give the same answer.

“Obviously we have to get it fixed. We need to be better there. I can’t come into there next week and say we didn’t run the ball well for three quarters and in the fourth quarter we got it going,” Beamer said.

“We have to be better there from the start. East Carolina was bringing a ton of pressure, a lot of movement up front, and we didn’t handle it well. We have to ID things a little bit better.”

Also see: Analyzing the Gamecocks' win over ECU

Through two games the Gamecocks have struggled handling movement up front and it’s shown in the raw numbers—86 carries, 363 yards, 4.2 yards per carry—and the struggles were emphasized against East Carolina.

According to GameOnPaper.com, 53 percent of the Gamecocks’ 36 true rushes were considered stops, gaining two or fewer yards. Ten of those 36 rushes (28 percent) were stuffs, meaning they gained no yards or it was a negative rush.

The offensive line was given credit for 28.4 yards, 0.79 yards per carry, and the Gamecocks had minus-5.3 expected points added when running the ball Saturday.

Beamer will be quick not to pile it all on the offensive line, saying everyone offensively needs to be better because the run game has to work in order to get the Gamecocks’ pass game going.

“We knew there were some boxes we were going to run into where frankly we knew there was going to be a free hat and we can’t block them all. We made them pay with some of the throws we made: a couple to Josh Vann and some of the other stuff,” Beamer said. “No matter what the opponent does we have to execute. I’m not saying that as an excuse. It’s not one glaring thing but something we have to get better at.”

Also see: How South Carolina commits fared this week

South Carolina’s run game did get going late, spearheaded by Juju McDowell attacking the edges of ECU’s defense, but the run game has to get going sooner with SEC play starting this week.

Improving the game on the ground starts with the coaching staff and figuring out as the season goes what works best for South Carolina against each specific opponent and running it well regardless of what an opponent is doing up front.

“We have to be better having our guys prepared and let’s figure out what runs we do best and let’s figure out what our guys can execute and let’s be multiple enough to where we can adjust when needed,” Beamer said.

“No matter what defense the opposing team is in we have to come out and line up and run the football. We haven’t done as good a job of that the last two weeks as we’re going to have to as the year goes on.”

Also see: More stats on Josh Vann, South Carolina's defense, more

Despite some run game struggles, Beamer thinks the Gamecocks’ pass protection has fared well through two games.

South Carolina’s starting offensive line average pass blocking Pro Football Focus grade is 53 with only two starters having pass protection grades above 60: Jovaughn Gwyn (80.8) and Eric Douglas (63.5).

The Gamecocks’ pressure rate of 17.2 is eighth in the SEC right now, allowing 10 total pressures on 58 dropbacks.

Against the Pirates, South Carolina allowed seven pressures on 28 dropbacks (25 percent).

“A couple times yesterday we adjusted the protection at the line of scrimmage—we meaning the quarterback—and you’re trying to guess right on some of the looks East Carolina is showing and you try to prepare them for what we’re going to get pressure-wise,” Beamer said.

“A couple times, let’s be frank, we guessed wrong. When that happens the quarterback has to get rid of the ball. we certainly have to be better there. Overall I think we’ve done a nice job with protection. I can’t remember the quarterback being hit a ton.”