Beamer ready to welcome prospects to Columbia

"I was counting it up over the weekend. There are only a few days in June that we don't have something going," said Beamer prior to Tuesday's "Welcome Home Tour" stop in Florence. We're trying to be as proactive as we can about when guys are coming. Ideally, we'd have somebody here every single day and we're recruiting every single day."

Earlier in the year, Beamer noted that he hoped to have prospects on campus every day in June during the open period.

With face-to-face contact set to resume between prospects and college coaches for the first time since January of 2020, Gamecock football head coach Shane Beamer could not be more ready to welcome prospects from the 2022 class and beyond to campus.

For many of those players and their families, it will be a first look at Columbia, plus the added dynamic of a brand new staff. That's why the month of June is viewed as such a critical time period for Beamer and company.

"It's not like we've been recruiting here for years. It's the first time we've ever done it as a staff together," explained Beamer. "The reception from prospects with their excitement and how much they're looking forward to getting to Columbia is great. We're talking to more and more of them each and every day and looking forward to it."

Beamer noted that he has met with his staff this week already, with another discussion planned on Thursday to continue planning for the calendar turning to June.

We spend a lot of time on the organization of it. We want to make sure when a young man and his family come to campus that it's organized, it's structured," he said. "Not just the unofficial visits, but we have official visits going on, camps going on, a lot of stuff that's going to be taking place on June 1."

After a packed month of June, the recruiting calendar goes "dead" again - meaning at time in which there's no in-person contact - until later in the year. In addition to a full capacity of fans in 2021, Beamer and company can also once again host prospects for in-person visits during games.

"I can't wait. To think about Williams-Brice Stadium in the fall, the energy and excitement around South Carolina football, to have a packed Williams-Brice stadium wen we kick it off against Eastern Illinois is something that I couldn't be more excited about," said Beamer.

