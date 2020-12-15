GamecockCentral - Beamer's contract approved by Board of Trustees

Shane Beamer's contract has officially been approved by South Carolina's Board of Trustees, giving the new head coach a five-year deal.

Beamer's contract will pay him $2.75 annually in base salary with $1.1 million coming from the university and $1.65 more coming from athletic department rights holders.

If South Carolina fires Beamer without cause, it would be required to provide 65 percent of the money remaining on the contract.

If Beamer voids the contract without cause, then he'd owe the university $7 million in the first year and it would decrease each subsequent year of the deal.

He would be able to earn up to $1.45 million in potential incentives as well. He'd receive $200,000 for making the SEC title game, $250,000 more if he wins the title.

He'd also get bonuses based on which bowl the Gamecocks goes to and, if he wins a national championship game, would receive $1 million in incentive money.

He'd earn $75,000 if SEC coach of the year and $125,000 more if he wins national coach of the year.

Beamer was hired last Sunday, Dec. 6, to replace Will Muschamp but had to wait for official board approval to finally get his contract in place.

The Gamecocks' new head coach is finishing his coaching duties at Oklahoma before coming back to Columbia full-time once those are over.

South Carolina's team is back on campus now in preparation for a potential bowl berth that could come over the next week.

Beamer has not made any staff hirings official yet, although those could come soon.