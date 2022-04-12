Beamer's Insight On The Spring Game Format For Saturday Night

South Carolina's Spring Game is all set for this Saturday night at 7 pm. The game will be the main attraction in the University's "Big Gamecock Weekend" this weekend in Columbia. At his press conference on Tuesday, Head Coach Shane Beamer revealed his plans for the format of the game. Last year, a big portion of the game was filled with some live drills, and many Gamecocks critiqued the sessions as a little boring, but this year, under the lights, the game will look a lot more like a fall football game.

Beamer gave the people what they wanted: “We’re going to break the teams up and we’re going to play like a game...I know last year because of our depth, I think we played the first half, and then the second half was just some competitive third-down, red-zone, goal-line things. We’re not going to do that; we’re going to play four quarters.” Beamer confirmed on Tuesday.

This year, the roster is looking a little deeper, after several additions from the transfer portal and some early-enrollee freshmen. While the game will be played in 4 quarters, Beamer did mention that they won't all be a full 15 minutes. The number one priority of any Spring game is to get out of it without any major injuries, so while the Gamecocks plan to put on a show for fans on Saturday; there's no need to tempt fate for too long.

“We’re going to break it up so it’s going to be as even as possible, offensive starters on both teams, defensive starters on both teams and let these guys go play...I hope our fans will enjoy that and I know I’m looking forward to it." Beamer said about the breakdown of the roster.

The second-year head coach also reiterated how important it is that fans show up for the growth of the program several times this Spring, and many recruits will be on campus this Saturday to take in the game and crowd atmosphere. Gamecock Scoop will keep you updated on who specifically will be in attendance as the weekend approaches.



