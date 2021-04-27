The Gamecocks’ head coach has spent a lot of his time on the virtual recruiting trail since taking the job in December and the program had it’s first semi-recruiting events this weekend in the annual spring game.

When you’re a new coach, free time and cultivating new hobbies in a new town is a tough thing to do. Shane Beamer’s found two already.

“It was great from a recruiting standpoint for the recruit who were here as well as the ones, I had a lot of text messages,” Beamer said. “I had a lot of text messages from guys last night and this morning about how they couldn’t wait to watch on TV…I know we have a bunch of guys who have this thing recorded and ready to watch.”

Because of the NCAA-mandated dead period, which ends at the end of May, the coaching staff couldn’t have any contact with any 2022 commitments or recruits during the weekend but it doesn’t mean the spring game wasn’t a success from a recruiting standpoint.

Beamer said getting guys on campus—even without contact with the coaching staff—was “huge” for prospects to see the atmosphere and get a general impression of the program before visits begin in June.

“I wish we could have them in the locker room with us and be around this team but I’m glad they were here today to see the energy in the stadium and the way our guys are enjoying playing and the joy they have out there,” Beamer said. “Then can’t wait for June 1 when everything opens up and we’re able to get them here on campus and really visit with them.”

The Gamecocks, who did have 2022 commitment Grayson Mains come in for a weekend-long visit, will begin hosting both official and unofficial visits beginning June 1.

“I can’t wait until June 1 to have everything open up. You’re right, we can’t have any contact with them while they’re here, but I knew of some guys who were coming. I knew of one young man who was here for the baseball game Friday night,” Beamer said. “He wanted to see me throw out the first pitch and stayed all weekend and came to the game today, which was great.”

Currently the Gamecocks don’t have any scholarships available in the 2021 class but could continue to add to the roster this offseason while counting them forward to the 2022 class.

They have two commitments in the 2022 class now—the three-star offensive lineman in Mains and four-star defensive back Anthony Rose—and Beamer didn’t rule out adding portal players to the roster this summer

“If they can help our team and be a fit for our team, certainly. I’m never going to say no to that. We have to get better as a football team between now and August with the group we have right now and potentially adding someone as well,” Beamer said.

“We have to make sure anybody we do add to this group fits our culture and our environment because we have a great group in there right now. They have to fit that. If they can help our football team we’ll certainly look into exploring a situation if it were to come up.”