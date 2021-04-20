Instead, Beamer and his staff will be readying for a June “unlike anything we’ve been a part of” with the dead period ending May 31.

May is typically an evaluation period where coaches go into high schools and evaluate players for their programs, but the last now two years those won’t happen.

During a normal year, the Gamecocks would be finishing up spring practice and assistant coaches now would be gearing up to hit the road for the majority of May on the recruiting trail.

“I think about it every single day in regards to what June’s going to look like. It’s going to be crazy,” Beamer said. “From the time it opens up June 1 I hope we have prospects here every single day until it goes to the dead period.”

The NCAA announced it’s lifting the over year-long dead period and allowing prospects to begin taking visits to schools starting June 1 and the recruiting calendar will return to normal now.

June, like it always is, will be a quiet period, which allows for coaches and programs to host recruits without any off-campus recruiting or contact.

It’s the first time in over a year schools are able to bring prospects to campus—the dead period’s been in effect since the Coronavirus pandemic started in March 2020—and the first time Beamer and his staff will be able to host recruits at South Carolina.

“There’s a lot to sell here at Carolina and a lot to sell in this program,” he said. “I’m so excited and so eager to get prospects on campus so they can feel the energy in this building and what’s going on in this program and where we’re going as well.”

The Gamecocks along with every other program will get to host not only official visitors and have a slew of camps on campus to evaluate players almost the entire month of June.

The quiet period starts June 1 and runs through June 27 before another dead period, which ends July 24.

Beamer and his staff are already on planning what June will look like with a handful of camp dates already set.

“You have to be ready to work seven days a week the whole month, not to mention the camps we’ll having going on as well. It’s an interesting new rule as far as being able to workout guys on official visits and it’ll be interesting to see how it’s handled,” Beamer said. “We’ve spent a lot of time on that, me personally on what we want it to look like and talking about it as a staff. We’re eager to get busy on it.”

The next step will be after this summer getting coaches on the road and back evaluating players in person during high school football seasons once the evaluation period begins again.

Typical evaluation periods start at the beginning of September and run through the end of November before a two-week contact period.

“Looks like we’ll have more opportunities as a staff to go out in the fall to go to high school football games,” Beamer said. “We certainly missed it.”