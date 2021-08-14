Beamer: stop 'doom and gloom,' Gamecocks have 'hell of a football team'

Despite Doty still being questionable for the season opener against Eastern Illinois, Beamer doesn't want to hear any more negativity.

As news came out midday about the Gamecock quarterback having a possible mid-foot sprain and ligament damage, Beamer heard and saw people jump to plenty of conclusions about Doty and the outlook for the season.

Shane Beamer is not interested in what he called the "doom and gloom" around presumed starting quarterback Luke Doty's ankle injury.

"I know there was a lot of doom and gloom. I saw and heard a lot about the hopes of our season hinged on the results of an MRI and frankly that's bullcrap," Beamer said, curtly. "We've got a hell of a football team. Whether one guy is in or out, we've got 117 other guys that are ready to step up no matter who it out."

Beamer said after the Gamecocks' scrimmage Doty has a sprained foot and is questionable for the team's opener Sept. 4 but the coaching staff doesn't think it will be a season-ending injury.

The Gamecocks have two other projected contributors out right now in Kevin Harris (back) and Cam Smith (foot) and Beamer sees it at a golden opportunity for other players on the roster.

"We've got Kevin Harris out right now. It's not doom and gloom," he said. "It's a great opportunity for everybody else. Cam Smith is out right now. He's working hard to get back and to overcome that."

Beamer also said he's glad the team does "listen to the outside narrative" and wants to get better and not let one injury, which is not even season ending, derail a season before it starts.

"We've got a great group of guys that frankly I'm glad they don't listen to the outside narrative, because the outside narrative from what I was told today was all doom and gloom and the season is over and oh my gosh what are we going to do now," Beamer said.

"What we would have done if we had gotten bad news on Luke is we would have come right out here and had a hell of a scrimmage this afternoon and gotten ready for Eastern Illinois which is exactly what we did."

The Gamecocks finished their first full week of training camp Saturday afternoon with a scrimmage at Williams Brice and will have an off day Sunday before practicing all next week and scrimmaging again next Saturday night at Williams-Brice.

Their season opener is scheduled for Sept. 4 against Eastern Illinois at Williams-Brice (7 p.m., ESPN Plus).

"The entire team is excited about what we have going on," Beamer said. "The entire team is excited bout where we are as a program right now and what we're doing in preseason camp and the entire team is excited and cannot wait for practice this week and Sept. 4 in Williams-Brice Stadium, myself included."

