GamecockCentral - Beamer tabs Assistant Director of Player Personnel

After tabbing Taylor Edwards as South Carolina's new Director of Player Personnel last week, Shane Beamer continues to fill out his recruiting staff.

Kansas director of scouting Drew Hixson is set to join the South Carolina staff as Assistant Director of Player Personnel.

Hixson has spent two seasons at Kansas where he was responsible for identifying and evaluating prospects as well as assisting on prospects' visits. He spent the 2018 season at Virginia as an assistant in the football department.

A 2017 graduate of Georgia, Hixson spent two years in the football recruiting office during his time in Athens, first as a student assistant and then as a volunteer recruiting assistant.

Hixson, a native of Bethlehem, Georgia, married his wife, Charlee, in June 2018.