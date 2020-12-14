Beamer, speaking on 107.5 FM Monday said he’s taking a measured approach when building the coaches he’s going to work with next season with plenty of very qualified candidates still on the table.

Shane Beamer understands fans and everyone else want hires to be made “like tomorrow,” but that won’t necessarily be the case as he builds his coaching staff.

“Every single person I went into this thing saying, ‘This is the top person I want to get at each of these positions,’ is still a possibility,” Beamer said. “Certainly there are guys I want in Columbia with me regardless of who the coordinator is. Then, at the same time, coordinators are the most important things. I feel good about where we are for sure.”

Beamer has spent the last week delving into the litany of things a new coach has to do, starting first and foremost with recruiting and building said staff.

The biggest thing is putting those pieces into place but it’s trickier this year with the pandemic pushing regular seasons back further than normal.

Normally when a head coach is hired it’s after the regular season is over and the only thing left are bowl games. I got hired last week and a lot of these coaches I’m talking to coached in games last weekend,” Beamer said.

“They may be coaching in games this weekend if they’re coaching in championship games or even if they’re not playing in championship games with the way schedules are across the country. I’m trying to be respectful of that. There’s a signing day coming up so there are a lot of dynamics at play.”

He’s already talked with the Gamecocks’ 10 committed players multiple times and some 2021 prospects since taking the job, but not much of it has centered on the coaching staff.

He mentioned one or two have inquired about staffing and the message has been to stay patient and trust Beamer will bring in what he calls a “premier staff.”

Beamer said his top priority is making sure all 10 pieces fit together perfectly and there’s a good mix of skills and talents in the building.

“There are certainly guys out there known as elite recruiters and there has to be balance. You have to be able to coach and develop your position group and contribute to your position group and have to be able to recruit. Some guys are going to be stronger in some areas than others,” Beamer said.

“The thing I’m trying to do is make sure I have a great mix and great blend of all those guys. First and foremost they have to be great people. They have to be great teachers for sure. Beyond that, it all takes care of itself. Anyone I’m talking to is a guy I believe can develop talent but can recruit players to the University of South Carolina as well.”