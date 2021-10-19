Beamer talks Brown, Gauthier with Doty sidelined

That’s the known entering Tuesday’s weekly press conference but Shane Beamer offered up a little clarity as to what’s next after Noland on the depth chart with Jason Brown the No. 2.

With Luke Doty going down after re-aggravating his foot injury, now sidelining him for the remainder of the year, the Gamecocks are once again turning to Zeb Noland as the starter.

South Carolina is back in the same position they were in at quarterback just five weeks ago.

“Certainly there’s a thought process of getting (Brown) in (the game) and getting him some experience,” Beamer said, “but our mindset right now is Zeb being in there and it’s his game.”

Brown, who transferred in this offseason from FCS St. Francis, is 4-for-6 this year for 45 yards (7.5 yards per attempt) with no touchdowns or interceptions. He’s played in two games, the last being Georgia where he threw one incomplete pass.

Beamer said Brown took a few reps with the first-team offense in practice Tuesday in the event he does need to go in Saturday at Texas A&M, and the coaching staff would have faith in him if that is the case.

“Jason gets plenty of work during the week. I think he got some work today with the first offense against the first defense in practice in getting guys ready. In the game it’ll be Zeb’s show. Zeb and Jason are both big guys. Jason’s lost a lot of weight and runs well also,” Beamer said.

“I’m not going to say you’ll never see him in there maybe in certain packages because he can run the ball halfway decent .right now the plan is Zeb’s show. If Jason had to go in there we have confidence in him. He’s a gamer and has performed well when he’s been on that stage.”

After Brown, the only other scholarship quarterback on the roster is freshman Colten Gauthier, who’s been running the scout team during the season.

The former four-star prospect is still getting adjusted to the college game, but Beamer has been pleased with his progress to date.

“I’m proud of Colten (Gauthier), man. He’s getting better quickly. I’ve been impressed with him. He’s our scout team quarterback going up against the defense. He’s a competitor,” he said.

“Him and some of those other guys over the going up against our defense, they try and destroy our defense every day over there. Colten’s showing great leadership over there and really taking advantage of his reps mentally and physically. Colten’s getting better but Jason’s the number two.”

Doty’s injury sidelines him for the rest of the year, prematurely ending a season where the sophomore completed 60.1 percent of his passes and averaged 6.8 yards per pass attempt with five touchdowns and three picks.

The Gamecocks don’t think the surgery will keep him out long term from a spring practice perspective and there is a thought about trying to get a redshirt for him despite him playing in five games.

“I was disappointed for him but he’s in there with great spirits saying, ‘It’s all part of God’s plan, a bump in the road and I’ll be great for it.’ his dad, who’s awesome, just kept telling me great win. Just what a fantastic family,” Beamer said.

“He was at practice Sunday night, in the offensive meeting room this morning asking questions. We installed the base game plan for first and second down this morning. He’s in the meeting and engaged as if he’s the starting quarterback this week, which I appreciate it. He was at practice today. He’s in great spirits.”