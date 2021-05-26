Speaking to media prior to the second "Welcome Home Tour" stop of Tuesday, which took place in Myrtle Beach, Gamecock football head coach Shane Beamer was asked about several area players that suit up for the Garnet and Black.

One of those is, of course, former Myrtle Beach Seahawk Luke Doty, South Carolina's starting quarterback.

"Luke has been fantastic, said Beamer. "I wish we had 100 guys like him from the standpoint of how smart he is, how hard he works at it, the kind of person he is, the kind of leader he is, how important football is to him."