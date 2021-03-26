So while he might not know exactly who might help at running back behind the two givens, Beamer wants to have a solid group of ball carriers he can turn to in a single game.

Beamer is in the information gathering process three practices into the spring to find out which guys will be able to help him during the season.

At this point in his tenure, Shane Beamer doesn’t know what he’s eating for dinner much less who’s going to start when the Gamecocks lineup in early September.

“You can’t expect one guy to play every single snap. We’re certainly going to have a rotation,” Beamer said. “Whether that’s a two-man rotation, three-man rotation we’ll look into that as we go into the season and the more the better.”

Running back is by far one of the Gamecocks’ strengths this season with 1,000-yard rusher Kevin Harris returning for his third year on campus and five-star freshman MarShawn Lloyd expected to be healthy coming off a preseason ACL injury.

Harris became the first Gamecock since 2013 to hit the 1,000-yard mark, rushing for 1,138 yards and 15 scores and is one of the best returning running backs in the SEC this year.

Rashad Amos and ZaQuandre White join them this spring in the running back room with a freshman, Caleb McDowell, coming in this summer.

While Beamer is not sure about how big the rotation will be, he knows whoever’s in there will be in a package designed to accentuate that player’s strengths.

“We have an offense where we’ll have certain packages for certain guys. We don’t want to be running guys in left and right,” Beamer said. “It’s hard to play running back that way if you can’t get into the routine or flow of things. There are guys where as the game goes on separate themselves.”

Beamer didn’t commit to a number of running backs he’d like to play in a given game, and it’s far too early in the spring to even begin thinking about something like that.

Harris and Lloyd will definitely be in the rotation come September, but how many other running backs get added to the rotation is dependent on performance this spring and in training camp.

“Coming from Oklahoma we had a great rotation with multiple guys; two, three or four guys even,” Beamer said. “At different places I’ve been it’s the same thing. My second year at Georgia we had Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and De’Andre Swift with Elijah Holyfield as the fourth guy. You want to get your best players on the field.”

He mentioned having this being a running back by committee early in games and transitioning to riding the hot hand later in the game.

“You definitely want to ride the hot hand,” he said. “I’d say by committee but want to make sure we feature the right guys and are asking these guys to do what they’re capable of and get our best players on the field.”