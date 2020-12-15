“I’ve had multiple conversations that aren’t committed to South Carolina that we’d like to sign next week,” Beamer said on 107.5 FM Monday. “It’s a small signing class, which we anticipated. And that’s OK.”

Because of a coaching change, South Carolina will ink fewer than 10 prospects this week, something that’s understandable in the mind of new head coach Shane Beamer.

Typically, this week would be reserved for elation and excitement with the Gamecocks set to sign almost all of its 2021 class.

The Gamecocks’ have 10 players committed in the 2021 class currently, which is ranked 89th nationally, but not all of those will sign this week when the early signing period begins Wednesday.

Some of the reasons prospects may opt to delay signing is to see what staff Beamer builds at South Carolina.

“I understand it’s part of it. There may be guys that potentially that would have signed Wednesday that are committed to us that maybe don’t because it’s not concrete yet,” Beamer said. “I understand that. It’s part of it. But I want to make sure I get it right and communicate to those guys where we are with things. Most of the guys who are committed to us want to be at South Carolina.”

Since taking the job, Beamer has spent likely countless hours recruiting and trying to build his staff as signing day approaches.

The message to the recruits has stayed consistent throughout.

“What I’ve told them is they committed to South Carolina and committed to South Carolina for lots of reasons. Those reasons are still in place. The only thing that’s different is the coaching staff,” Beamer said. “I know in the end it’s going to be an extreme positive as well. They have to trust me on that and think more long term and not the next two or three days.”

Beamer has been on the job a little over a week after being announced as the Gamecocks’ head coach Dec. 6.

He’s spent the majority of that time in Norman, Oklahoma finishing his duties as South Carolina’s head coach.

In that time he’s starting to put together a recruiting plan of where he’d like to recruit heavily, and the launching point is South Carolina.

“At the end of the day, we’re always going to start in the state of South Carolina without a doubt,” Beamer said. “There’s elite high school coaching, there’s some amazing programs. There are some great players in this state. I want guys that take pride from being from South Carolina. I want guys who take pride in putting on a Gamecock uniform.”

Beamer’s also mentioned delving into surrounding states—Georgia, Florida, North Carolina—and even wants to go further north into the DMV area to use some of his connections to pull in players.

“Is it reasonable to think we’re going to sign 25 guys a year and they’re all going to be from South Carolina? No, because everyone understands the talent coming out of this state. You have to be able to recruit South Carolina first and that’s always going to be where we start,” Beamer said. “Then at the same time we need to branch out reasonably as well, nationally also.”