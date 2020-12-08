Former South Carolina three-star linebacker commit Bryce Steele has already made a pledge to Boston College since decommitting from South Carolina following the dismissal of Will Muschamp.

But that isn't going to stop newly hired South Carolina coach Shane Beamer from trying his best to get Steele back on the Gamecocks' commit list.

Beamer, who was introduced as Carolina's new coach on Monday, made it a point to quickly touch base with Steele and see if there's still interest.