South Carolina officially has its defensive backs coach, and it's a familiar name to Shane Beamer and Gamecock fans.

Torrian Gray was named South Carolina's defensive backs coach Friday and had his contract approve by the Board of Trustees Friday morning.

"I've known Torrian since we played together at Virginia Tech," Beamer said. "First off, he's a great person and an elite defensive backs coach. He has college and NFL experience as both a player and as a coach. Torrian has been part of some great defensive systems at both levels. We worked together for five years at Virginia Tech when Tech was known as "DBU" and a big reason for that was Torrian Gray. He's a great addition to our staff."

Beamer and Gray worked together at Virginia Tech before Beamer moved on to Georgia. Gray spent almost a decade in Blacksburg where he coached defensive backs, sending 11 players to the NFL, and has experience in the NFL as well.

He spent two seasons working with the Washington Football Team from 2017-18, coaching former Gamecock defensive back DJ Swearinger.

The last two seasons Gray was at Florida coaching cornerbacks as well.