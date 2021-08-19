Beamer updates Doty, injuries on first call-in show

Shane Beamer admitted on his call-in show Thursday night when Luke Doty went down with an injury he initially thought it could be season ending.

But, in the days following the foot injury the prognosis was not only good but has gotten better and the Gamecocks are optimistic he could be back early in the season, and even potentially for the season opener.

"Even since then his prognosis has improved," Beamer said on Carolina Calls on 107.5. "I think it's likely he gets that cast off and start taking reps and it's very possible he plays in the first game."

Beamer said Doty is in great spirits right now despite being in a cast and rolling around on a scooter, but the plan is to get the cast off sometime next week and get a better sense of what the prognosis is for Doty and when he could potentially get back on the practice field.

The Gamecocks' first-year head coach said he's optimistic Doty won't miss much, if any time, this season after initially thinking it was a season-ending bang up.

Beamer also said he's optimistic both running back Kevin Harris (back) and Cam Smith (foot) will be available against Eastern Illinois, saying they're "progressing well, feel great," and the coaching staff is hopeful both will play Sept. 4.

Harris is doing some moving around during practice but hasn't been cleared yet by the medical staff, while Smith is in a walking boot after being in a cast at the start of training camp.

Beamer said the Gamecocks had a few injuries Saturday in the scrimmage but two—Hank Manos and Trey Adkins—aren't season ending. The only injury Beamer mentioned that could linger past week one is Rick Sandidge, who's dealing with a leg injury.

He said they don't think it'll be season ending but they "don't know if he'll be ready for the first game."

South Carolina opens its season Sept. 4 against Eastern Illinois before games at ECU and Georgia.