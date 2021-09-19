Beamer updates injuries to Greene, Noland, Smith

Shane Beamer gave a prognosis of when the Gamecocks could expect Sherrod Greene back this season, if he does come back at all.

Greene, who Beamer broke a bone his ankle Saturday night at Georgia, left the game and didn't return going immediately into surgery once he got back to Columbia overnight and could potentially come back late in the season.

"Obviously he’ll be out for a while. There’s a chance, depending on how the recovery goes, he could be back by November at the end of the season," Beamer said. "Right now he has to recover from the surgery and get back at it. I hate it for him. What a fantastic young man who was really playing well for us. That was a tough loss but the rest of that group has to step up.”

Greene started all three games this season and the Gamecocks will have to fill his void with someone moving forward, potentially with Damani Staley or Mo Kaba.

Beamer also said Zeb Noland is still "bandaged up pretty good" after getting a gash on his hand that sidelined him after the first offensive series of the game.

"(He’s) obviously not able to throw the football," Beamer said. "He’s struggling to get feeling back but we anticipate him being healthy and ready to roll on Saturday night, assuming he comes back like we think he will this week.”

Cam Smith is still dealing with a foot injury after getting it stepped on Saturday night, the same one he hurt in the preseason, and is still coming off that heading into week four.

Smith didn't practice Sunday night but Beamer and staff are hopeful he'll be ready to go against Kentucky.

"He's probable for Saturday. We did get an X-ray on that and didn't get the result," Beamer said. "He was walking around on it OK tonight a little gingerly but we fully expect him to be OK for Saturday night.