Assistant misses game due to health issue

South Carolina was without its offensive line coach Greg Adkins Saturday night because of a health issue, but Shane Beamer said Adkins is expected back with the team beginning Sunday.

Beamer said the Gamecocks didn't feel comfortable with having him on the sideline and in the middle of everything Saturday.

Adkins was at the team hotel and in some of the team meetings and Beamer mentioned he'll be back with the team Sunday for meetings and the team's regularly-scheduled practice Sunday night.

In Adkins's absence, Lonnie Teasley was the team's offensive line coach.

South Carolina is fresh off a bowl-clinching win over Auburn, a 21-17 win. Up next is Clemson the Saturday after Thanksgiving at 7:30 p.m.