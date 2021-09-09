Beamer updates status for Doty, Harris, others

Shane Beamer didn't budge on the starting quarterback situation Thursday on his call-in show, but did offer an optimistic outlook for Luke Doty entering this weekend's game.

Beamer said Doty has been out at practice and knocking off the rust coming off a foot injury and has a chance to play Saturday but the biggest thing, Beamer said, is making sure he's feeling 100 percent and confident enough to go out in the game and do what the Gamecocks are asking him to do.

Doty returned to practice this week after missing the final two weeks of preseason camp and the team's 46-0 season-opening win over Eastern Illinois. He's practiced this week and is out of his boot fully.

Beamer said the key now is for Doty is to be "well enough to feel comfortable to put him in the game."

"We don't need a gimpy Luke Doty or any quarterback out there," Beamer said.

If Doty can't play, it'll be Zeb Noland starting but Beamer mentioned a few different players could take reps at quarterback, mentioning Noland, Doty and Dakereon Joyner.

The good news for South Carolina is Kevin Harris (back) is "full go" this week and isn't on any sort of pitch count after what Beamer called a great week of practice.

The plan is to play him a full game and get in based on the running back rotation and game plan.

Hank Manos, out the last few weeks with a leg injury, was back in practice and will be available this weekend.

Kickoff Saturday at East Carolina is at noon on ESPN 2.