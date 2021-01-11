The Gamecocks’ coaching staff is almost done with only two vacancies left, and Beamer now gets to focus on building his support staff of analysts and graduate assistants with plenty of players in the mix to rejoin the program.

Shane Beamer spent the first few weeks at South Carolina focused on the two biggest pieces all head coaches have to deal with—coaching staffs and recruiting—but now he’s nearing the end of that process and ready to move on to the next.

“There are qualified guys out there. There are former players out there that I have interest in for these positions,” Beamer said. “We’re working through that offensively, defensively and special teams to make sure it’s the right fit.”

Beamer’s mentioned before Connor Shaw will remain with the program in some capacity, although what his role is hasn’t been announced publicly.

Building up a strong group of analysts and support staff members is the latest trend in college football with coaches wanting to bring in experienced voices to help in all three phases.

With the Gamecocks having 80 percent of the assistant coaching staff finalized and the other two hires—defensive back and offensive line coach—getting close to done, Beamer can begin working on building his analyst and grad assistant roles.

Beamer mentioned wanting to bring former players back in some capacity, and analyst roles might be a way to do that.

The process of bringing some analysts and assistants in will hinge on what coordinators want to do, but Beamer mentioned interest has been incredibly high.

“I meant this before, said it in the first press conference, and nothing’s changed. The amount of interest in positions here is strong. It’s the same thing for those roles as well,” Beamer said. “Clayton (White) and I, we left the office last night late. He came over to the place I’m staying. We talked for a while about some of those roles and guys he had in mind, guys I had in mind.”

The Gamecocks are back on campus now with the semester starting and spring practice will begin a some point over the next two months.

Just like with his staff picks, fit will be an important part of the hiring process for analysts.

“That dynamic with analyst roles, graduate assistant roles it all has to fit with the staff dynamic and who’s coaching what and where we need to get guys in at” Beamer said.

The Gamecocks made three hires official over the last 24 hours with defensive coordinator Clayton White, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and strength coach Luke Day.

After departures of Mike Bobo and Will Friend last week, things have settled down for Beamer and the Gamecocks with the staff nearing completion.

“I could have gone out there and hired 10 name head coaches 24 hours after getting the job at South Carolina and had the staff done with. I didn’t. That’s because I wanted to make sure I had this right and get the right 10 guys in here,” Beamer said.

“I want guys that want to be here. I’m not going out there to hire some guy with a fancy name or because he’s coached in the SEC for 20 years. There are plenty of examples of guys like that where it hasn’t worked out for, a lot here recently. I want football coaches. I want great recruiters. I want great people. I want people that are hungry and driven and believe in this place like I do.”