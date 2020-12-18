Since Morgan was just a verbal commitment at the time of Wednesday's Zoom meeting, Beamer couldn't talk about him, but he could talk about him Thursday on an appearance on the Sports Talk Radio Network with Phil Kornblut.

Beamer gave his evaluation of Morgan:

He's a mauler. I love what he's about. You put on his video and he's got the toughness, that physicality, that nastiness that you want from an offensive lineman, and I'm really excited about what he brings to the table. A really good family, I've enjoyed getting to know him and his family throughout this process. And he's a guy, with the news about Eric Wolford, he had some questions and I appreciate him trusting in us and believing in what we're going to get done in Columbia and still wanting to be a Gamecock. We're excited about him and are hoping that he's not going to be the last one you hear about as we go forward here in a short time.

Here's what Beamer had to say about South Carolina's other seven signees.