Before the Sandstorm: Ep. 8, Rating The Uva, Bye Week Recruiting & QB vs FL
Join Wes Mitchell and Kendall Smith for a special "on the road" edition of Before the Sandstorm during South Carolina's bye week.
• Not a subscriber? Learn more about Gamecock Central here!
• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!
• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor.
• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.