News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-12 04:57:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Behind enemy lines: Alabama football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks football

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

To gain more insight into this weekend's South Carolina Gamecocks football matchup against Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, GamecockCentral.com reached out to our counterparts on the Rivals network.

We spoke with BamaInsider's Tony Tsoukalas, who answered five questions about Alabama's team and this weekend's contest.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}