Behind enemy lines: previewing Sunday's Georgetown match up

To get to know more about Georgetown, Hoya Report's Ron Bailey answered a few questions about this year's team and what to expect Sunday afternoon.

The Gamecocks take on Georgetown Sunday afternoon (2 p.m., SEC Network) with one of the biggest brands in basketball coming to Colonial Life Arena for the first game in a home-and-home.

The second of a few marquee non-conference games is Sunday afternoon.

1. What does Georgetown do well offensively and what do the Hoyas struggle with?

Honestly it's a question mark. So far they are not shooting exceptionally well (43.7 percent/39.1 percent), particularly vs. top comp. They have freshman guard Aminu Mohammed who can get down hill via bruising drives and sophomore PG Dante Harris does so with speed, but can they finish over size?

Grad guard Don Carey and grad forward Kaiden Rice can shoot off spot ups or hand offs, but will it happen vs. top competition? Inside they are kind of devoid of a post threat, with Tim Igohefe out with a broken hand (and he wasn't Kareem Abdul-Jabbar). It places a lot of pressure on rookie Ryan Mutombo and junior Malcom Wilson, neither of which have displayed a penchant for dominant inside offense at this point.

2. What can the Gamecocks expect from Georgetown defensively?

Man to man with help side principles. They want to shrink the court. You may see a few possessions of zone, but head coach Pat Ewing is a man-to-man devotee. So far, nobody knows if these Hoyas can really guard like that, as their perimeter defense has been spotty.

3. Kaiden Rice is obviously a guy to watch, what can South Carolina expect from him and who are some other players to watch?

Rice is a good catch and shoot guy, off spot ups and handoffs. Mohammed is a tough competitor who gets downhill and competes. Don Carey can shoot and pass. The straw that stirs the drink is Dante Harris, who can shoot and get into the lane - easily the team's most complete perimeter player. .

4. When this team is clicking, how good is it? And when things are going poorly, what goes wrong?

Haven't seen the clicking so far. Or at least not vs. top competition. When it goes bad they are not defending the perimeter and can't score easy baskets. Examples are Dartmouth and St. Joes losses.

5. Any chances Patrick Ewing suits up and plays?

Hahahah. Some wish so, maybe even including him. Hahaha

6. South Carolina's struggled at times defending guards, what kind of challenges will the backcourt present?

Both Harris and Mohammed love to get downhill. Harris is a solid pick and roll guard, one that loves to reject the screen. Mohammed is more a bruiser who competes. Harris can shoot, Mohammed is a suspect outside shooter. Both will battle. Can they, and Carey shoot enough to make USC play honest?