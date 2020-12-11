South Carolina wrapped its recent head coaching search with the hire of Shane Beamer, and GamecockCentral.com had its subscribers covered along the way with news, notes, and inside scoop.

Now that the search has been over from several days, we dive back in one more time with a comprehensive look at how it all happened. This update includes:

*** How did this process unfold? When did Shane Beamer build a lead, and why didn't he relinquish it?

*** We break down many other candidates who interviewed, and some that didn't. Which candidates you may have read about were actually players?

*** Where was Coastal's Jamey Chadwell in all of this?

*** What was the situation with Liberty coach Hugh Freeze?

*** How about the late announcements by Scott Satterfield and Billy Napier that each would stay at his respective school? What's the context there?

*** Plus more!

SUBSCRIBER LINK: Behind the scenes of the coaching search

For a limited time only, use the code Gamecocks at checkout and get your first year of Gamecock Central's award-winning coverage for just $50.

Not ready to subscribe? Use the code GCPOD to get your first 30 days free!

If you're a completely new user, sign up and subscribe by clicking here!

If you already have a user name, just log in and click here to subscribe!