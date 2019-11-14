The 6-foot-8 big man did it Thursday at Ridge View High School, the culmination of a long process that ended with him signing his papers.

South Carolina inked their final piece of the early signing period Thursday with basketball commit Ja’Von Benson officially putting pen to paper to become a Gamecock.

“It’s exciting for me after being what I’ve been through the last four years of high school, to be able to sign today I’m just shocked and thrilled,” Benson said. “Words can’t describe how I feel.”

The in-state prospect said nervousness, excitement and happiness ran through his head as he was signing his NLI.

And he won’t have to go far to play. Benson will take his talents to South Carolina and Colonial Life Arena, which is just 16 miles away from his high school now.

That’s one of the biggest reasons he picked the Gamecocks over College of Charleston, his other finalist.

“It’s home town. It’s hard not to take that opportunity,” he said. “You talk about the coaching staff and how they kept it real with me. The vibe and the energy you get from here. It’s convenient. My mom can come see me play.”

The Gamecocks jumped on Benson this summer, offering him in August before he officially committed Oct. 18, a few weeks after his official visit.

The recruiting pitch for him, was simple and the Gamecock coaches didn’t sugarcoat anything.

“They didn’t hit me with the clichés,” Benson said. “They told me if I come in and work I’ll have an opportunity. They don’t offer kids to come here and sit the bench. If I work I have a chance. I’m going to be able to get a degree when I get there, and that carries weight.”



He’s still a few months away from arriving on campus, but he expects to be used in the same way as he’s being used now as a stretch-three and at the power forward spot.

“I’d say a three or four,” he said. “I’m 6-foot-8 and that’s really not tall in college. I feel like they’ll play me at the three or the four. I’m going to keep expanding my game every day.”

He plays at Ridge View, which had Rivals150 player Malcolm Wilson the last few years. Wilson is now at Georgetown and Benson credits Wilson with one of the reasons his game grew so much.

“For me to look at him and see what he dos in practice every day, it helps me now,” Benson said. “For me to be able to run the floor and have an offensive game, it’ll make my game better. That’s probably why USC did offer, so shout out to Malcolm because he helped me out a lot.”

Benson is the second signee over the last 24 hours with fellow in-state big man Patrick Iriel signing his papers Wednesday afternoon.

Both play on the same AAU team and are from the same area and soon will be teammates

“That’s special,” Benson said. “We knew each other before this day even came, so it makes it better. It puts the cherry on top. He’s a great dude and it’s going to be real cool playing with him.”