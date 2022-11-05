Best Bets Week 10: Jumbo Edition
GamecockScoop.com is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site of any kind. We are simply here to provide information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.
If our readers are following along and playing the games in this column, they've made money and gone 14-10-1.
Before we get to his picks let us tell you a little bit about him. Gavin is the manager of Elite Heat and you can follow him, along with about 80,000 other people on Instagram. Gavin has been a professional sports handicapper for 23 years now & learned from one of the best to ever do it, Billy Walters. Look him up, very interesting man and a legend that Gavin met at the Westgate Superbook. The two began a friendship around sports then they began meeting once a week for Walters to teach him how to read line movement to identify bets against the public in big games and most importantly to never get too high or low!
Gavin kept the Gamecocks off the list this week and added two extra games. We asked him his thoughts on Tennessee/Georgia and he told to include that one in our column.
Gavin is going to be with us on Gamecock Scoop this season to give our readers some of his favorite plays of the week and his pick in the South Carolina game. These are picks that most have to pay money for, he is giving them to our subscribers for free. Gavin encourages our readers to DM him on Instagram with any sports betting-related questions or questions about his services. He is here to help.
Pick #1: James Madison +7.5 @ Louisville
Louisville got me last week, they won't this week. James Madison has had two weeks to prepare for this game while suffering their first two-game losing streak as an FBS member. The is a classic trap game for the Cardinals. They beat ranked Wake Forest last week and have Clemson next week. This is going to be a one-score game.
Pick #2: Alabama -13 @ LSU
Alabama is not going to lose another big conference road game. LSU starts two freshman tackles, and while they are pretty good, they aren't going to matchup well with Will Anderson, Jr., and the future NFL players on Alabama's defensive line. LSU has the receivers and quarterback to hit a few big plays, but I expect Nick Saban will have cleaned up some of the issues that plagued them in Knoxville.
Pick #3: Memphis +3.5 vs. UCF
UCF is coming off their best win of the Gus Malzahn era when they defeated Cincinnati last week. Memphis can score some points and the Knights last road trip resulted in a 34-13 loss to East Carolina. Memphis catches an overconfident UCF this week.
Pick #4: Tennessee +9.5 @ Georgia
Don't overthink this one. The best offense in the country is getting 9.5 points, take the points. Tennessee might not win in Athens, but they will score and can easily erase a deficit in garbage time if they are down a few scores in the fourth quarter. This one will be fun. Take the points!
Pick #5: Sorry Gamecock fans- Clemson -3.5 (if you see it at 4 buy the 1/2 pt to 3.5)
I don't trust Notre Dame and they can't throw the ball. If you are going to beat Clemson it is going to be by throwing the ball downfield. The weather could be an x-factor here, it is supposed to be rainy and have winds up to 40 mph. That should favor the better defense and run game. I think Clemson wins a low scoring affair in South Bend.