Best Bets Week 9
Christmas came early to GamecockScoop readers that are following along with this weekly column. Both Gavin and the Gamecocks improved their strong records last week. Carolina is now 5-2 and Gavin is 13-8 on the season. That's a professional 62% winning percentage on the few games he provides exclusively for Gamecock Scoop subscribers.
Gavin is the manager of Elite Heat and you can follow him, along with about 80,000 other people on Instagram. Gavin has been a professional sports handicapper for 23 years now & learned from one of the best to ever do it, Billy Walters.
Remember the picks he provides here for free are two games he likes and the Gamecocks’ game. He may not like the line on Carolina's game any given week, but we ask to play it anyway.
Gavin is going to be with us on Gamecock Scoop this season to give our readers some of his favorite plays of the week and his pick in the South Carolina game.
Pick #1: Michigan -22 vs. Michigan St
Sparty had knocked off their "big brother" the last two years. The Spartans are 4-3 against Jim Harbaugh. This game is going to be Michigan State's Super Bowl. None of that matters, Michigan is nightmare matchup for their instate rival. The Wolverines are 6th nationally in point scored and Michigan State is 72nd in points allowed. Don't be afraid of the road team with the big number.
Pick #2: Wake Forest -3.5 @ Louisville
Give me the ACC's best quarterback laying 3.5 on the road. Wake is good road team to play because they just don't turn the ball over, they've lost five turnovers all season. Meanwhile Louisville has lost 12. I'll take the better quarterback and coach laying the points on the road.
Pick #3: The Carolina Game. Gamecocks -3.5.
Trust your guys Gamecock fans. Missouri is not a good team and they've been trending downward since they put it all on the line against Georgia. I don't think Shane Beamer is going to allow a letdown after the emotionally charged Texas A&M win. Probably not a lot of points scored in this one but the Gamecocks win and cover.
Bonus Pick #4: Tennessee -12 vs. Kentucky
Tennessee is rolling. They are going to devour Kentucky in Neyland. The Cats will be down by 21 before they know what hit them, rendering their power run game useless. Tennessee and Georgia next week should be all-time classic.