Big 2023 DB Target Says, "I Could See Myself In That Environment"
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Reviews are still rolling in from last weekend's recruiting visits and 6'1" 194 lb Safety Jalon Kilgore had lots of positive takeaways from his visit with the Gamecocks. South Carolina was Kilgore'...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news