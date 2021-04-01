New South Carolina offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Marcus Satterfield has two distinct qualities he's looking for in a quarterback and Luke Doty appears to have both.

Satterfield, who took over the Gamecocks' offense in early January, has now had nearly three months to get to know Doty and three on-the-field practices to evaluate the Gamecocks sophomore.

The early returns are positive.

“Luke Doty is a natural passer. Coming from the NFL, it's one thing that you look for in the draft, is you look for a big brain and a natural passer," Satterfield said Monday. "He’s got a big brain. I knew he was an above-the-line passer, but I didn’t know how natural he was."