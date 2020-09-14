Big man target Jonas Aidoo updates his recruitment
Because of Coronavirus, coaches can’t be on the road visiting players or scouting any of the hundreds of AAU games in a given summer, but that hasn’t slowed South Carolina or new assistant Will Bailey down.
The Gamecocks’ assistant coach is heading up the recruitment of a few big men in the 2021 class, and is building a good relationship with a 7-footer close to South Carolina’s campus in Jonas Aidoo.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news